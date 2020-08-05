The Opposition NDP wants the government and Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) to immediately consult Indigenous leaders on the bylaw review for Regina's Wascana Centre.

The PCC was forced to review its bylaws after they were ruled unconstitutional by the Court of Queen's Bench last year.

That's after the government used the bylaws to remove the Justice for Our Stolen Children protest camp from the legislative grounds in 2018.

The camp was established after the deaths of Indigenous youth Colten Boushie in Saskatchewan and Tina Fontaine in Manitoba, and the acquittal of the accused in both cases.

Those same bylaws were again enacted to try and force Tristen Durocher — who was raising awareness about high rates of Indigenous suicide — to leave the park.

The NDP recently sent a letter to the PCC demanding Indigenous leaders be included in the bylaw review.

"This is a complete disregard of the government's own First Nation and Métis consultation policy framework, which states its legal duty to consult when decisions or actions could have an impact on traditional uses of land for ceremonial purposes," said Betty Nippi-Albright, NDP critic for Truth and Reconciliation, First Nations and Métis Relations.

"There hasn't been consultation. So any time decisions are being made it's important to have community involved in those discussions."

Nippi-Albright said she wants to see a designated space for Indigenous protests and celebration within Wascana Centre.

Nicole Sarauer, NDP critic for the PCC, said there has been a lack of transparency and public consultation since the Saskatchewan Party took control of Wascana park in 2017.

"Frankly, if concessions can be made in the park for companies like Brandt then concessions should be made for these folks as well," Sarauer said.

In an emailed statement, the PCC stated that a thorough review of the bylaws is complete.

"As a result of the review, bylaws have been adjusted to comply with the Justice's order and will be reviewed by the PCC's board of directors before they are finalized," the statement said.