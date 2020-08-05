Review of Wascana Park bylaws to be complete around March 2021: PCC CEO

The Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) is reviewing bylaws that were declared "unconstitutional" and expects to finish around March 2021.

The PCC operates Wascana Centre in Regina.

This past summer, activist Tristen Durocher held a ceremony in the park to raise awareness of the high rate of suicides in Saskatchewan's north.

Durocher's ceremony was sparked by the Saskatchewan government voting down a bill that would declare a state of emergency in relation to northern suicides. He stayed 44 days on the legislature grounds in Wascana Park.

During that time, the province requested a court order to have Durocher removed, citing bylaws. The judge ruled that the bylaws prohibiting his ceremony were unconstitutional.

Monique Goffinet Miller, CEO of the PCC, told Regina's executive committee on Dec. 9 that a rewrite of the bylaws will be done around March 2021.

"We've gone one step further and worked with the Ministry of Justice constitutional branch to make sure that we bolster them even further to allow for a more constitutional opportunity," Miller said.

"Our organization and the Provincial Capital Commission identifies everyone's right to freedom of speech, and that has not changed."

Tristen Durocher held a 44-day ceremony and fast on the lawn near the Saskatchewan Legislature during the summer of 2020. (Germain Wilson/CBC)

Councillor Dan LeBlanc asked Miller if there was any involvement of Indigenous groups or groups speaking in favour of the promotion of free expression in the development in the bylaws. Miller said she can take the question to the board to find out more.

"I know that the Ministry of Justice is basing it off of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms as well as the constitutionality of it. So they're basing it in law as opposed to an engagement or communications or participation at this time," Miller said.

Miller also spoke to the committee about the budget request for the PCC. In the submitted files, the PCC requested the status quo amount for operating costs as well as $600,000 to make Candy Cane Park accessible.

Early in the pandemic, the pathway around Wascana Park was turned into a one-way to encourage physical distancing. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

The PCC is also doing an efficiency review, Miller said. It is analyzing its strategic plan, operation plan and employee roles. Miller said the PCC is committed to continue the staffing that they currently have.

"We are making sure that each employee understands how their job is responsive to the success of our strategic vision," Miller said.

As for future projects, Miller told the committee the Wascana Pool project's conceptual design is still under review and that the PCC is looking at a separated cyclist and pedestrian pathways in Wascana Park.