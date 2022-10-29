Death of man found in Wascana Lake not criminal in nature: police

Regina police say they've identified the body found in Wascana Lake last week and the death is not considered criminal in nature.

The body of a man, who was between 60 and 70 years old, was found in the water near Willow Island around 3:20 p.m. on Oct. 20, the Regina Police Service previously said.

In an update on Friday, police said that in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, they have confirmed the identity of the man, who was from Regina, and his next of kin have been notified.

They did not release the man's name or age.

An investigation into the circumstances of the man's death will continue, led by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, but his death is not considered to be a criminal case, the Regina Police Service news release said.