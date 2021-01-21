Longtime Regina sports broadcaster Warren Woods dies from COVID-19 complications

Warren Woods, a longtime Regina sports broadcaster, has died at the age of 66 after battling COVID-19.

His death was confirmed by his family, who issued a statement Wednesday evening.

"Woodsy," as he was affectionately called by family and friends, died at 3:25 p.m. on Wednesday due to complications from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The statement says he died with his two children, Nicole and Chris, by his side.

"They wish to express their immense gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and specialists on the medical intensive care unit and Unit 3E at Regina General Hospital for all their attention and care," the family said.

Woods was in the ICU battling COVID-19 after being diagnosed in December. A GoFundMe page set up to help with his recovery has raised over $64,000.

In a statement, Nicole and Chris said they are grateful for the outpouring of support their dad received from across the country over the last seven weeks.

"It's comforting for them to know how many people cared about their dad," the statement said.

I am devastated. 💔<a href="https://twitter.com/WoodsyCJME?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WoodsyCJME</a> was the definition of a work dad, even after we didn’t work together anymore. We talked all the time. <br><br>He contracted COVID-19 in late November and today he passed away in hospital surrounded by his family. <a href="https://t.co/Qja02A10M2">pic.twitter.com/Qja02A10M2</a> —@sammaciag Warren Woods was one of the most down to earth, easy going guys I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with. The whistle in his laugh when he really got going was truly infectious. A fixture in our community gone too soon. Rest In Peace, Woodsy. <a href="https://t.co/yXhesfxDrG">pic.twitter.com/yXhesfxDrG</a> —@TShireGlobal

Woods's career spanned over 30 years. Prior to working at CJME radio, he worked at STV and Global.

Journalists, colleagues and friends shared an outpouring of support on social media Wednesday after news of his death broke.

Didn’t know him personally, but if you follow Sask sports, you knew Warren Woods. RIP, Woodsy. —@adamstuart1 Oh my gosh <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WarrenWoods?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WarrenWoods</a> has passed. I am so sorry to hear that! My condolences to his family and his work family. I have been listening to and reading his words for 30 years. —@LADIDA83 Gutted by the passing of Warren Woods. He truly had no enemies. Thanks for the memories Woodsy and for just being a really good guy. <a href="https://t.co/8ugiRR1wIe">https://t.co/8ugiRR1wIe</a> —@rodpedersen

I am saddened to hear of the passing of one of Saskatchewan’s most popular sports broadcasters, Warren Woods. Saskatchewan lost a great friend today. For this night and only for Woodsy... Go Leafs. <a href="https://t.co/6ayxn3TAOV">pic.twitter.com/6ayxn3TAOV</a> —@PremierScottMoe Heart broken to hear of the passing of a great friend and colleague. Warren Woods, was loved and respected by so many. The last time we were together we were belting out a Garth song. RIP Woodsy, you will be missed my friend. —@GlenSuitor The Pats would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family & friends of longtime sports broadcaster Warren Woods, who passed away earlier today.<br><br>Thank you for all the memories. Your tremendous passion for sports & the Queen City won't be forgotten. <a href="https://t.co/XD1uhNDGeE">pic.twitter.com/XD1uhNDGeE</a> —@WHLPats