Longtime Regina sports broadcaster Warren Woods dies from COVID-19 complications

Warren Woods, a longtime Regina sports broadcaster, died at the age of 66 after battling the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, his family said Wednesday.

Woods was in intensive care battling COVID-19 after being diagnosed in December

Warren Woods, 66, died from COVID-19 complications on Wednesday, his family said. (Evan Daum)

His death was confirmed by his family, who issued a statement Wednesday evening. 

"Woodsy," as he was affectionately called by family and friends, died at 3:25 p.m. on Wednesday due to complications from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The statement says he died with his two children, Nicole and Chris, by his side. 

"They wish to express their immense gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and specialists on the medical intensive care unit and Unit 3E at Regina General Hospital for all their attention and care," the family said.

Woods was in the ICU battling COVID-19 after being diagnosed in December. A GoFundMe page set up to help with his recovery has raised over $64,000.

In a statement, Nicole and Chris said they are grateful for the outpouring of support their dad received from across the country over the last seven weeks. 

"It's comforting for them to know how many people cared about their dad," the statement said. 

Woods's career spanned over 30 years. Prior to working at CJME radio, he worked at STV and Global. 

Journalists, colleagues and friends shared an outpouring of support on social media Wednesday after news of his death broke.

 

