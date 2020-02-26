20-year-old Regina man wanted for assaulting woman with bladed weapon

Police are looking for a 20-year-old man accused of assaulting a woman with a bladed weapon.

A release from the Regina Police Service said a 42-year-old woman attempted to intervene in a struggle between Warren Crane and a 21-year-old woman last Friday on the 1400 block of Rae Street.

The 42-year-old woman sustained severe injuries and was transported to hospital. Police said Crane fled the scene after the incident.

Crane is described as six feet tall, of medium build and light complexion, with straight brown hair and brown eyes.

He has numerous identifiable tattoos, including an upside down cross on his mid brow, "Gang Life" on his left brow, and "NSK" vertically on his right temple. Crane has two teardrops tattooed under his right eye and two feathers bound together under his left eye.

Crane has "Sex Money Murder" tattooed on his left forearm and "Loyalty" tattooed on his right arm. He also has the North Carolina Tar Heels "NC" tattooed on the right side of his neck.

Anyone with information about this incident or Crane's whereabouts was asked to contact police in Regina or Crime Stoppers.