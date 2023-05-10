Regina Police ask public for helping finding suspect wanted in 2022 murder

The Regina Police Service is asking for help in finding 32-year-old Forrestre Jade Windigo, who is wanted for the 2022 homicide of 34-year-old Bryant Thayne Starr.

At about 12:40 a.m. CST on Oct. 12, police were called to the Regina General Hospital for a wounded man.

When officers arrived, medical staff were attending to Starr, who was unconscious and his identity unknown at the time. Officers began investigating it as an assault.

On Oct. 25, police were notified Starr, who was from Regina, had died in the hospital.

RPS says its investigation has led to Windigo — who is also from Regina — being wanted for second-degree murder, but attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

RPS describe Windigo as being six feet three inches tall with a heavy build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees or knows the whereabouts of Windigo is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 776-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-84777 or leave a tip on the Regina Police Service Wanted Page entry.