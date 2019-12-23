Warrant issed for La Loche man who allegedly fled during traffic stop, dragged officer

La Loche RCMP say an arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of fleeing a traffic stop, dragging a police officer and injuring him in the process.

Colin Evan Lemaigre is charged with assaulting a police officer with a weapon and other charges, stemming from an incident on Saturday evening.

An officer stopped a vehicle on Highway 155, south of the village, around 8 p.m. and while the officer was speaking to the driver and occupants of the vehicle, the driver decided to speed off.

A constable was caught in the vehicle but it's unclear how and was dragged between 50 and 100 metres "before coming free from the vehicle" and falling, an RCMP news release says.

The officer was treated at a hospital and later released. Colin Lemaigre remains at large.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the La Loche RCMP at 306-822-2010 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.