Violent offenders on the run will lose provincial benefits in Sask. as new unit begins work

The provincial government has announced that a unit created in the wake of the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask., mass stabbing is now up and running.

The warrant intelligence team will work with government ministries and Crown corporations to suspend government benefits to prolific violent offenders with outstanding warrants. That would include services such as income support or social housing.

The team officially began operations on Nov. 1, according to the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety.

"The new warrant intelligence team will work to ensure government benefits are not being used to perpetuate criminal lifestyles while also helping police in their efforts to apprehend those same offenders," Paul Merriman, minister of corrections, policing and public safety, said in a press release.

The unit was created by The Warrant Compliance Act, which was passed just months after the Sept. 4, 2022, mass stabbing by Myles Sanderson that resulted in 11 deaths and 17 injuries.

Police confirmed after the mass stabbing that they had been searching for the 32-year-old since May 2022 when he'd stopped meeting with his assigned caseworker and was classified as "unlawfully at large."

At the time the legislation was introduced, officials with the Saskatchewan government confirmed that Sanderson had been receiving benefits from the provincial government. Details on what specific programs he was enrolled in were not provided.

Sanderson had previously been serving a nearly five-year federal sentence for assault, robbery, mischief and uttering threats before receiving a statutory release in August 2021.

The provincial government says The Warrant Compliance Act includes safeguards to ensure only location information about specific prolific violent offenders is collected and that it is only used for the purpose of apprehension.

The warrant team says they will work closely with the Ministry of Social Services to mitigate the impacts a service suspension might have on a offender's dependent family members.