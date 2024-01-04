Regina's Carmichael Outreach receives $300K in government grants for winter shelter

A long-delayed cold spell in Saskatchewan has brought urgency to helping Regina's homeless.

City council approved $100,000 in funding, with another $200,000 from the Ministry of Social Services, for a one-time grant being put toward a 24-hour warming space at the Carmichael Outreach in Regina's Heritage neighbourhood.

The funding announcement Monday afternoon comes a few days after Carmichael said it needed $350,000 to extend its warming shelter hours through the night, and for five new hires to staff it — filling a gap executive director Tyler Gelsinger said the community needs.

"We always have a line up outside in the winter because it's cold and people are just waiting to come into the centre," Gelsinger� said.

He said the centre has had a warming shelter in its sights for the past years. He's been in communication with the city and province about the project since November, in an effort to have Carmichael offer more services to people experiencing poverty and homelessness.

People lining up outside Carmichael Outreach in January 2022. (Rob Kruk/Radio-Canada)

During a news conference Monday, Gelsinger said it's "unrealistic" for people in the Heritage neighbourhood to have to travel to a separate warming centre at Awsaiw, which is also called the All Nations Hope Network.

Awasiw is about 1.9 kilometres northwest of Carmichael Outreach.

"The weather has been tame but now as we're heading into colder temperatures. Frostbite and all that are more realistic," he said.

Gelsinger said his goal is to open the warming centre by Jan. 22. Environment Canada is forecasting Regina could be as cold as -33 C by Saturday.

Community organizer and homelessness advocate Tiro Mthembu said it's frustrating the shelter was only now announced after cold temperatures have been looming for months, but admitted that "it's a moment of rejoicing knowing that this will help save lives in our community."

How will the shelter operate?

Gelsinger said the warming shelter will open from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. in Carmichael Outreach's upstairs in a space typically used as a multipurpose room.

There's no sleeping area there — only chairs and tables — because adding cots or mattresses would make the room a warming shelter. But there will be drinks, snacks and a washroom, Gelsinger said.

Prior to Gelsinger's prospective opening date, the centre will have to hire and train staff, and review its policies and insurance.

Gelsinger said the funds from government will cover expenses like staff, insurance, power, gas, food supplies and taxes. The grant is expected to last the centre until the end of May.

More information about the shelter's operation is expected in the coming days.

The City of Regina said the combined funding will allow about 50 to 80 people into the warming space.

"We are committed to continually improving access and services for residents during cold weather events," Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said in a news release.

LISTEN | Warm Welcome Coalition co-chair speaks on attempts to get the warming space open:

The Morning Edition - Sask 7:51 Regina group pitches a Warm Welcome Centre Coalition A group of church and community members has been meeting with the Ministry of Social Services to try to get another warming space open in Regina. There will be an information session for volunteers tomorrow night, but first one of the co-chairs joins us.

The Warm Welcome Coalition — composed of community and church members working toward developing the warming space — narrowed that range to about 60 people at the outset.

The coalition has been waiting for funding to create the space. Russell Mitchell-Walker, co-chair of the Warm Welcome Coalition, said while he's pleased with the result, he's disappointed it took so long and is about $45,000 shy of what was asked.

"We're going to have to be relying even more solidly on volunteers for the food and whatnot," he said.