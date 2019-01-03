Teen confirmed dead in crash near Vanscoy

A 17-year-old boy was killed in a crash near Vanscoy Wednesday afternoon, the RCMP have confirmed .

The deceased was a passenger in a pickup truck involved in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 7 near the Vanscoy exit.

The driver of the truck, 17, was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Police said investigators are still trying to determine what caused the collision and whether any charges will be laid.

Both east and westbound lanes were closed near the west Vanscoy exit, and traffic had to be diverted around the accident.

STAR-11 (Saskatoon) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Vanscoy, SK area. —@STARSambulance

Police reopened the highway Wednesday night.

In another development, RCMP have confirmed there was a second crash in the area Thursday morning. While there were few details available, several people have been sent to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Traffic was being rerouted through Vanscoy, which is 24 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.