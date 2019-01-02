Skip to Main Content
Serious crash closes Highway 7 in both directions

Serious crash closes Highway 7 in both directions

A STARS air ambulance was dispatched to the scene.

RCMP say they don't know when the highway will reopen

CBC News ·
A view of the scene on Highway 7. (Matthew Garand/CBC News)

Warman RCMP are on the scene of a serious accident on Highway 7 at the west Vanscoy exit.

Both east and westbound lanes are closed, and traffic is being diverted around the accident. 

Sgt. Curtis Little said that three vehicles were involved in the crash and that two people were injured. 

"One has been transported to the hospital and one is still at the scene," he said.

A STARS air ambulance was dispatched.

RCMP say in a release they don't know when the highway will reopen.

Vanscoy is 24 km southwest of Saskatoon. 

Several emergency vehicles are on the scene of the crash. (Matthew Garand/CBC News)

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|