Serious crash closes Highway 7 in both directions

Warman RCMP are on the scene of a serious accident on Highway 7 at the west Vanscoy exit.

Both east and westbound lanes are closed, and traffic is being diverted around the accident.

Sgt. Curtis Little said that three vehicles were involved in the crash and that two people were injured.

"One has been transported to the hospital and one is still at the scene," he said.

A STARS air ambulance was dispatched.

STAR-11 (Saskatoon) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Vanscoy, SK area. —@STARSambulance

RCMP say in a release they don't know when the highway will reopen.

Vanscoy is 24 km southwest of Saskatoon.