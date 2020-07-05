1 person charged in suspicious death in Warman

Warman RCMP have charged a man with first degree murder after a suspicious death in that city.

On July 2, RCMP said they received a missing persons complaint for 23-year old, Samandeep Jhinger.

The woman was found dead the next day at a residence on the 200 block of 3rd Street West in Warman. RCMP said her death was considered suspicious.

RCMP took 42-year old Ranbir Dhull into custody. He was charged with one count of first degree murder.

Dhull will make his first appearance in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Monday. RCMP said an autopsy for Jhinger will be done on Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding the matter is asked to contact Warman RCMP, their local police detachment or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).