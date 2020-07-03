1 person in custody after suspicious death in Warman, Sask.

One person is in custody after a suspicious death in Warman, Sask., RCMP say.

Police said in a news release early Friday afternoon the RCMP's northern major crimes unit and forensic identification services unit are on scene investigating the death.

They released few details on the incident, but said the death happened on the 200 block of Third Street W. in the small city, just over 20 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

There is no known threat to the public at this time, RCMP say, but people will see an increased police presence in the area for the rest of the day.

The investigation is ongoing.