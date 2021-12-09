Holiday hilarity: Wild Sask. Christmas display sparks neighbours' droll 'ditto' response

When the holiday season hits you can try to compete with your neighbour on Christmas decorations — or you can play along with them.

That's what two people in one Saskatchewan city decided to do when their neighbour put up a Christmas display with more than 10,000 lights.

Warman couple Chris Boechler and Mandie Scrivens decided to work smarter, not harder, in their response.

So instead of trying to match the display, they put up their own lights, simply spelling out the word "ditto," with an arrow pointed at their neighbours' house.

It was a way of saying "we can't keep up with them, but we want to join in on the fun," said Boechler.

"It's a winter wonderland. He works so hard on it and just brightens up everyone's mood around the block."

Kucheran usually starts putting up his elaborate Christmas decorations in the fall, Boechler says. (Don Somers/CBC)

The elaborate display by Auryn Kucheran, Boechler's neighbour, even includes a projector showing movies — and people can requests movies on a Facebook page Kucheran created that's dedicated to the display.

Boechler and Scrivens worked together on their "ditto" decoration. They were both worried what their neighbour would think at first.

"He loved it, which was good," said Boechler. "Everyone seems to like it and get a good laugh out of it, and it's the whole reason we did it."

Scrivens said they wanted the sign to be perfect, so they put in an effort to ensure their display would complement Kucheran's decorations.

The plywood base is painted black, with 600 lights attached to it.

The 'ditto' sign in Warman was meant to complement Auryn Kucheran's display. (Don Somers/CBC)

It's the only Christmas decoration that they have up.

"When we decided to build this sign we kept everything else in the basement, and just let it shine by itself," said Boechler.

As for his neighbour's grand display, Boechler said Kucheran usually starts putting his light up in the fall, and they get bigger and brighter every year.

"His house is better, in our opinion," said Boechler.

"He's our local Clark Griswold," he said, in reference to the famed National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation character.

In an email, Kucheran said he's being running his display for a few years, but it grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He's already planning his decorations for next year, he said.

"Everyone needed a reason to smile, especially at Christmas. That's why I do it, and why I will continue to do it."