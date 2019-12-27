Warman RCMP investigate sudden death of 19-year-old found near car crash

RCMP are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man, who they found near the scene of a car crash.

Police said they received multiple reports about a man walking on Highway 11 between Corman Park and Warman around 4 a.m. on Thursday. They located the man, who was suffering from hypothermi, and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

While searching the area police located the man's vehicle in a ditch near the southbound lane of Highway 11.

Around 6:30 a.m., as they searched the area, police found a second 19-year-old man suffering from hypothermia. He was treated on scene and taken to hospital, where he was declared dead.

An autopsy will be conducted at a later date according to a police news release.

Police said they don't know how many people were travelling in the vehicle when it crashed, and no additional people were located in a search of the area. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.