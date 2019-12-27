Skip to Main Content
Warman RCMP investigate sudden death of 19-year-old found near car crash
Police are investigating the sudden death of a man found near the scene of a car crash on Highway 11 between Corman Park and Warman.

RCMP said they were unsure how many people may have been in the car when it crashed, and an investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

RCMP are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man, who they found near the scene of a car crash. 

Police said they received multiple reports about a man walking on Highway 11 between Corman Park and Warman around 4 a.m. on Thursday. They located the man, who was suffering from hypothermi, and he was taken to hospital for treatment. 

While searching the area police located the man's vehicle in a ditch near the southbound lane of Highway 11. 

Around 6:30 a.m., as they searched the area, police found a second 19-year-old man suffering from hypothermia. He was treated on scene and taken to hospital, where he was declared dead. 

An autopsy will be conducted at a later date according to a police news release. 

Police said they don't know how many people were travelling in the vehicle when it crashed, and no additional people were located in a search of the area. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

