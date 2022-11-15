Warman grandmother discovers passion for endurance sports

One day in her late 50s, Carol Affleck decided to see if she could break into a run. She has not stopped since.

Now 64, Affleck has participated in races including several triathlons and a full marathon.

She said she loves being the oldest one on the start line, but this was not always her identity.

Affleck said she had always been "busy active," but never physically active.

A few years ago, Affleck started making adjustments for a healthier lifestyle. She lost some weight by changing her diet and started going for regular walks for exercise.

Everything changed the day she decided to see if she could run.

Affleck says her grandchildren loved ringing the personal best bell after she complete her first marathon at age 61. (Submitted by Carol Affleck)

She did have a bit of experience with jogging. Decades earlier, she would run along the South Saskatchewan river with her coworkers from the University of Saskatchewan during their lunch break. She admits that her motive at the time was not health-driven.

"To be honest I was just all about the tan. I would actually wear just a tube top because, you know, it was the late '70s," said Affleck.

Decades later, her first attempt at a little run was successful. It progressed to two- or three-kilometre runs around her neighbourhood in Warman, Sask. Then somebody gave her a little nudge.

"I remember somebody telling me, you know, you should go on a little run. You should go in a little race."

So in 2017, at the age of 59, she ran her first-ever road race.

"I thought it was amazing and it was just so fun," Affleck said.

Carol's husband, Ross Affleck, helped out as a bike marshall during the First Responders half marathon this October in Saskatoon. (Submitted by Carol Affleck)

She finished a 5K at the Saskatchewan Marathon in 28 minutes and 48 seconds.

"When I looked at the other 5Ks in the other categories, I thought 'oh my God, I actually ran faster than some 30 to 40 year olds," says Affleck. "I'm kind of an old lady here and I did it."

She then trained for a 10K race. She said crossing the finish line was an emotional experience.

"I had never run 10 straight kilometres before," she said. "It was just like a high of some kind."

From there she went on to complete multiple half marathons. Then at the age 61, she ran a full marathon. She has now turned her focus to triathlon.

Her sister-in-law, Janice Affleck, inspired the shift.

"When she was battling her cancer, we talked about this triathlon, this Just Tri It triathlon. She had done it and had fun," said Affleck. "She just encouraged me."

After her sister-in-law died from her illness, Affleck decided she would do the triathlon in her honour.

She started training in March of 2021 and has now completed four triathlons.

Affleck says she completed the Just Tri It triathlon in honour of her late sister-in-law, Janice Affleck. (Submitted by Carol Affleck)

Affleck credits the coaching with the Just Tri It program for her rapid success. She said her grandchildren are also a big motivator.

Besides setting a good example, she said she wants to be involved in their lives as much as possible.

"You wanna be around. You want to be active and present," says Affleck. "Because I have four hooligans now and they are a handful."

Despite her current success, Affleck said she has no regret about not getting into the world of endurance sports until later in life.

"I don't think it would make any difference if I would have started this at 30. I don't think I would have been ready to start it and or had the time," said Affleck.

Affleck received every one of these medals from a race in the past five years, from age 59 to 64. (Submitted by Carol Affleck)

In fact, the late start has helped expand her view of aging.

"I think sometimes people think when you get to a certain age that you have to kind of stop doing things instead of starting to do things."

Affleck has plans to do another four triathlons this coming summer, with many other races along the way, including the upcoming Santa Shuffle in Regina.

Some might consider her weekly training schedule a bit grueling. Affleck has a different attitude.

"I like to say lots of times when I'm running or I'm swimming, I get to do this. I don't have to do it. I get to do it and I can do it," said Affleck.

"I'm just going to keep doing it until I can't. Then I'll do something different."