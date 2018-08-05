Volunteer firefighters step up for Warman mom's unexpected home delivery

Jessica Sharma never expected to deliver her fourth baby at home in her bed, surrounded by Warman, Sask., firefighters, but their calm and steady approach ended up being much welcomed.

"They knew how to take care of the situation and keep everyone in check," she said. "They handled it amazingly well."

Sharma was approaching her due date and was starting to feel pain when she called her husband to come home from work on Friday.

Jessica and Sudeep Sharma have yet to name their new baby. (Submitted) Soon after making that call, however, she realized she was going into labour and called 911 as well, with Warman firefighters responding within minutes.

"I was already at that point where I needed to push," she said.

The firefighters began delivering the baby, but in between her cries, Sharma could hear them say the baby's cord was wrapped around her neck.

Quickly, firefighters removed the cord, but the following moment was tense.

"He didn't breathe right away. It was quite quiet at that point," she recalled. "Then he made a little noise, and everyone was relieved."

Sharma and her newborn were moved to Saskatoon's Royal University Hospital.

"He's healthy and happy," said Sudeep Sharma of his newborn son. "That's all we need him to be."

Warman Fire Chief Rick Austin said his fire department handles an emergency home delivery once every nine months, with him crediting his crew for their work.

"We are truly blessed with the volunteers we have, as the busiest volunteer fire/first responder group in the province," he said.

"Our people make all the difference."