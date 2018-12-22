11-year-old girl dead after head-on collision near Warman; police believe alcohol a factor

A girl has died and three men were taken to hospital after a head-on collision on a Saskatchewan highway Friday night.

RCMP said they were called to the area of Highway 305 and Highway 11 just north of Warman around 6:40 p.m. CST.

A white half-ton truck carrying three people, including an 11-year-old girl, was travelling down the 305 when it was struck by a blue half-ton, driven by a man who was the only person in that vehicle.

The girl was was in the white truck and died at the scene. The two men in that vehicle were taken to hospital but the extent of their injuries is not known.

The man driving the blue truck was also taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Police are still investigating and said in a release they believe alcohol may have been a factor in relation to this driver.

Highway 305 was closed as of 10 a.m. CST Saturday, but Highway 11 is open with no restrictions as a traffic collision analyst continues to investigate.