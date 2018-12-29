Sask. digs deep for family of 11-year-old girl killed in Warman crash

The death of an 11-year-old girl in a head-on collision near Warman has initiated a wave of support from people across Saskatchewan, including a Saskatoon man offering sober rides home on New Year's Eve.

More than $25,000 has been raised through a Gofundme page for the family of Sophie Schnurr, who was killed in a crash just west of the intersection of Highway 305 and Highway 11, around 6:30 p.m. CST on Dec. 21.

An obituary published in the Saskatoon StarPhoenix on Thursday described Schnurr as a sweet, caring girl who loved baking and going to the lake with her grandparents.

Police said after the crash they suspect the driver of a blue truck that collided with the Schnurr family's vehicle may have been impaired by alcohol.

Saskatoon man offering sober rides home on NYE

Saskatoon's Devin Lewis, who said his cousin went to school with Schnurr, said he felt compelled to do something to help when he heard about the crash.

He wrote a notice on the website Kijiji offering to provide New Year's Eve revellers with free rides home.

Devin Lewis says he decided to offer free sober rides home on New Year's Eve after the death of Sophie Schnurr in a collision on Dec. 21. Police say they suspect the driver may have been impaired by alcohol. (Kijiji)

Lewis said he would pass on any donations from his passengers to the Gofundme page after covering costs for gas.

"I've done this kind of thing before but I was even more compelled when I heard that story to get out there on New Year's and not only get some people home safe but to help that family out and get some funds for them," said Lewis.

"Right now they need all the support they can get."

So far about six people have accepted Lewis's offer and arranged for him to pick them up.

The creator of the Gofundme page, Dustin Riley, said the family is devastated.

"We want to ensure they are taken care of and most of all their other daughter Grace is looked after," reads the page.

"Any additional money not needed by the family raised from this page will be donated in Sophie's name to a good cause."

Tragic collision

According to Warman fire chief, Russ Austin, the 11-year-old girl was in the white truck with her family when it was struck on the passenger-side near the front door, where she was seated.

RCMP first reported there were three people in the vehicle. Austin had said there was a family of four in the vehicle, but a family member confirmed there were only three people in the white truck at the time of the crash, Sophie, Grace and their mother.

Police said soon after the crash that two members of the family were taken to hospital with injuries, but Austin said they are expected to fully recover physically.

The man driving the blue truck, who was the only person in that vehicle, was also taken to hospital with undetermined injuries, according to police.

A traffic collision analyst was investigating after the crash.