Stolen Warman bus returned hours after theft - with apology

Darwin Davis never expected his highly visible bus would get stolen — or that if it did that a repentant thief would bring it back just hours later, along with a two-page apology.

"[It's] a very crazy story," he said.

Davis, the owner of OK Tire in Warman, had bought the former Calgary Transit bus and decorated it with decals advertising his business.

He parked the 21-seat bus at the city's south entrance on Tuesday evening so commuters might see it in the morning on Wednesday.

Calgary Transit buses have keys glued into the ignition, so Davis typically covered the keys and locked the doors before leaving it overnight.

But on Wednesday morning, the bus was no longer at the site. Davis's first thought was that it had been towed.

"Obviously, I had no inkling of anybody stealing the bus," he said.

Once police told him the bus hadn't been towed, he reported the theft. He also posted a Facebook request for people to help find the vehicle.

It was nearing 1 p.m. when a customer called, letting him know the bus was parked back at the Warman Hotel.

Davis rushed over to the hotel, where the woman suspected of taking the bus was being stalled by staff as they waited for police to arrive.

"To me, she looked elderly," Davis said, adding this was just another surprise in the morning full of them. "She handed me a two-page note, and said, 'Before you say anything or do anything, can you please read this? Please read this.'"

An act of 'desperation'

The note explained the woman had been trying to hitchhike from Saskatoon to Big River, about 200 kilometres north of the city. She had run out of luck and was walking into Warman when she saw the bus.

"She explained that her feet were freezing at 2 a.m. and she was going to go in there and at least try to warm up," Davis recalled. "She was a tiny lady. She somehow got herself between those two bifold doors and got in. And I still don't know how — they don't open wide."

In the note, she wrote she knew she did wrong, and made a mistake, asking forgiveness. - Darwin Davis, owner of stolen bus

According to her note, she went home to Big River with the bus, arriving there to cash a cheque — and then drove back to Warman. She offered to pay for the fuel used on the trip now that she had cash.

"In the note, she wrote she knew she did wrong, and made a mistake, asking forgiveness," Davis said.

Theft charge laid

By the time he finished reading the note, RCMP had shown up and Davis explained to the woman the matter was out of his hands. As it turned out, the woman was not elderly, but was only in her 40s, with Davis speculating she had faced a rough life.

"To me I don't think it was an intentional theft, it was more of a desperation," he said.

"I felt sorry for her absolutely. It just doesn't explain that she took something without asking," he said, saying he could have more readily understood if she had run the van for four or five hours to stay warm.

Police told him the woman had been charged with theft of a vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle, but Davis says he hopes the courts are lenient in her sentencing.

"She's obviously learned what she did and that it was wrong," he said. "I think everything will probably turn out positive in the end."