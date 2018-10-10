'They mean so much': Semans, Sask., legion asking for public's help finding stolen war medals

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 108 in Semans, Sask., is asking for the public's help after war medals were stolen during a break in over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Last Saturday, Lloyd Saul, the Semans Legion's chairman of membership, was called to the legion hall after community members noticed the buildings doors were open.

Upon talking to police officers at the scene, Saul learned war medals and pins were stolen during the break in.

"They mean so much. They show the honour and respect we have for our war veterans," Saul said of the medals. "It shows how terrific the war veterans were when they did the service themselves and they have a lot of sentimental value as well."

Semans is approximately 126 kilometres north of Regina.

Saul said the theft was a new experience for him and the fact the war medals, donated by community members were stolen, was devastating.

He said he would appreciate the public's help in locating the medals.

RCMP Investigating

"It's quite an injustice to a small community and it just shows so much disrespect," Saul said.

After scouring pawn shops, buy and sell pages on social media and known war memorabilia dealers turned up nothing, Saul asked for the public's help in finding the stolen medals.

The war medals were from both the First and Second World Wars according to Saul, who said the collection possibly included service stars and campaign stars. There are also four ribbons from the Boer War among the collection.

The name C.H. Massey is engraved on the First World War medals according to Saul, who said the cluster contains at least four medals. Saul said four of the Second World War medals belonged to Flight Sgt. Leslie McBride.

The legion hall's kitchen and doors were damaged during the break in according to Saul, who said members of the will now have to put some volunteer hours in, in order to repair the damage to the building.

RCMP said the break in at the legion hall occurred on Oct. 5 and confirmed war memorabilia was taken. Members of the RCMP's forensics team attended the scene according to media relations officers, who said the investigation was still underway.