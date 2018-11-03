Woman who lost son in crash finds comfort in helping others deal with their grief

Wanda Campbell lost her son Lane nearly five years ago in a car crash on Highway 1, but she says the memory feels as fresh today as ever.

Campbell was getting ready to go to a friend's wedding, which she was in the bridal party for. Her phone had died, but when she plugged it in later that evening, she immediately got a call from RCMP with the horrible news.

When I go to Starbucks and they ask your name, I say my name is Lane. That way I get to hear his name when they call it. - Wanda Campbell

Since then, Campbell says, she has tried her best to leave the accident in the past and focus on the future.

"A lot of people believe that the pain is the connection to their loved one who has died, and for me, that just wasn't where I wanted to be," she said in an interview with Saskatchewan Weekend host Shauna Powers.

"I knew I had far more love for Lane than I do pain, and I really focused on changing that grief into love."

Campbell is speaking at the Hope Summit in Moose Jaw on Saturday. The summit focuses on stories of hope from grief.

Campbell says she also tries to focus on keeping Lane's memory alive and "bringing him with us each and every day."

"One of the things that I do is when I go to Starbucks and they ask your name, I say my name is Lane," she said. "That way I get to hear his name when they call it."

Campbell says she has taken great comfort in helping others deal with the death of a loved one.

"It's not easy, it is work. It's choices that we sometimes have to make every day but we can and will survive this," she said.

She says that while some days are harder than others, but adds that to have the joy and sadness together and know that you can make it through is what she wants people to take away from her talk at the Hope Summit.

"If one person can go home from the Hope Summit today and say 'I am going to be OK', that's it," she said. "I've done it."