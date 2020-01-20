Vandalized Regina WalMart to reopen Tuesday
The City of Regina can breathe easy as its third WalMart location reopens on Tuesday morning.
A fire on Dec. 10 shut the store down
The big box store, located on Rochdale Boulevard in the north end, was damaged by fire on Dec. 10 and had been shutdown since.
A 12-year-old boy is accused of starting the fire, which caused millions in damage.
Regular business hours are scheduled to resume at the Rochdale Walmart at 7 a.m. CST.
