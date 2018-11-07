'Our duty does not diminish': Wall of Honour at Sask. Legislature commemorates 15 Victoria Cross recipients

A permanent Wall of Honour has been installed at Saskatchewan's legislative building to honour 15 soldiers from the province who were awarded the Victoria Cross, the Commonwealth's highest award for valour during wartime.

It is on display in the Cumberland Gallery and will be installed on the second floor of the building.

The wall was officially unveiled Wednesday morning, during the province's annual service of remembrance at the legislature.

Ten of the 15 people honoured on the new wall served during the First World War.

"A century has passed, but our duty does not diminish with the passage of this time," Premier Scott Moe said at Wednesday's ceremony.

A close-up of some of the medals displayed. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC News)

"Today, we acknowledge the heavy burden borne by those who served in the Great War and by their families."

The government is holding special events in the week leading up to Remembrance Day to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

That includes the release of the last video in a five-part series called From the Prairies to the Trenches at the MacKenzie Art Gallery in Regina on Wednesday night, and hosting a military open house at the Queensbury Convention Centre Thursday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The week's evens also include the Commissionaires Armistice Century Ball, a black-tie affair on Friday at the Queensbury Convention Centre Ballroom.