Group walking for suicide awareness and prevention set to arrive in Regina Friday

A group of people walking in response to the government's denial of a suicide prevention bill is arriving in Regina on Friday.

'Walking With Our Angels' was started by Tristen Durocher after a bill created by an NDP MLA representing northern Saskatchewan was voted down. The bill would have required the provincial government to recognize suicide as a health and safety priority and the province would have had to recognize suicide as a public health issue.

Durocher and Chris Merasty — the founder of a support group in La Ronge — began walking from Air Ronge on July 2. They walked the 635 kilometres to Regina and plan to walk from the Regina Weigh Scales to the Saskatchewan Legislature on July 31.

The walking group will be escorted by the Regina Police Service on July 31 as they walk down Albert Street to the Saskatchewan Legislature. Durocher said when he arrives at the Legislature, he plans to begin a hunger strike until meaningful legislation is passed.

The provincial Minister Responsible for Rural and Remote Health wrote a letter to Durocher on Wednesday. Warren Kaeding wrote he is offering to arrange a meeting between himself and Durocher at Durocher's convenience.

"I recognize that the tragic loss of a person by suicide is felt by family, by friends, and by the entire community," Kaeding wrote. "Addressing suicide is a priority for our government. We are committed to providing quality health services to support all residents of the province.

Kaeding also pointed to the 'Pillars for Life: The Saskatchewan Suicide Prevention Plan' that was released in May 2020.

Durocher previously told CBC Saskatchewan that the plan has been criticized by public health experts as being "so vague it's basically meaningless."

"Two weeks ago a mother came to me, she had just buried her daughter, she came to our opening ceremony weeks after the burial of her daughter and so did Pillars [for] Life do anything? No," Durocher told CBC Radio on July 3.