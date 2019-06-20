Listen to the Morning Edition's Wascana Centre walking audio tour
5-part audio series takes you on a tour around Wascana Lake in Regina
Join CBC Radio's The Morning Edition on the patio of the Regina broadcasting centre (2440 Broad St.) on Thursday, June 27 from 6-8:30 a.m. a live show looking at Wascana Park.You'll hear about the history, the politics and the natural beauty of this urban hub.
Welcome to the unofficial Wascana Centre audio walking tour created by CBC Radio's The Morning Edition's Abby Schneider.
The park at the heart of Regina is older than the province of Saskatchewan. It was born out of need to have water for the railway in the 1880s. Now it's home to many institutions, the provincial government, recreation facilities, the university, wildlife and more.
Wascana Centre has changed many times over its long history. At one point, there was a jail by the lake. In the early 1900s, controversial plans for a lavish hotel in the park got Regina citizens talking.
Today, the park remains a hot topic of debate with the construction of an office building, new marsh land being created and a proposed water park.
Take the tour
Why not look a little closer and have fun while doing it? Enjoy this five-part audio series that takes you on a tour around Wascana Lake.
This is intended to be listened to as you walk around the lake, beginning with Willow Island overlook.
The four-kilometre tour of west Wascana Lake trail will last about 45 minutes.
