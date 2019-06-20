Listen to the Morning Edition's Wascana Centre walking audio tour

Join CBC Radio's The Morning Edition on the patio of the Regina broadcasting centre (2440 Broad St.) on Thursday, June 27 from 6-8:30 a.m. a live show looking at Wascana Park.You'll hear about the history, the politics and the natural beauty of this urban hub.

Welcome to the unofficial Wascana Centre audio walking tour created by CBC Radio's The Morning Edition's Abby Schneider.

The park at the heart of Regina is older than the province of Saskatchewan. It was born out of need to have water for the railway in the 1880s. Now it's home to many institutions, the provincial government, recreation facilities, the university, wildlife and more.

Wascana Centre has changed many times over its long history. At one point, there was a jail by the lake. In the early 1900s, controversial plans for a lavish hotel in the park got Regina citizens talking.

Today, the park remains a hot topic of debate with the construction of an office building, new marsh land being created and a proposed water park.

This map of Wascana Lake illustrates where each episode of the walking audio tour begins. (CBC)

Take the tour

Why not look a little closer and have fun while doing it? Enjoy this five-part audio series that takes you on a tour around Wascana Lake.

This is intended to be listened to as you walk around the lake, beginning with Willow Island overlook.

The four-kilometre tour of west Wascana Lake trail will last about 45 minutes.

Episode 1: Willow Island overlook to marina

The Willow Island observation deck in Wascana Park. (Googlemaps)

The origins of Wascana: How a small creek became a city gem. 10:00

Episode 2: Marina to Pine Island

The marina in Wascana Park. (Abby Schneider/CBC)

Wascana wildlife: We look at what creatures live in here and our love-hate relationship with Canada Geese. 10:15

Episode 3: Pine Island to the water fountain at Lakeshore Drive

Water fountain in Wascana Park. (Abby Schneider/CBC)

The Big Digs: Wascana Lake has gone through not one but two major face-lifts. 8:47

Episode 4: Water fountain at Lakeshore Drive to Saskatchewan legislature

Wildlife in Regina's Wascana Park. (Abby Schneider/CBC)

Business in the park: There's already commercial business in the park so how did it get here? And what makes the cut for future development? 9:56

Episode 5: Saskatchewan legislature to Willow Island

View of Wascana Lake from the west loop trail. (Abby Schneider/CBC)