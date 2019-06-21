Walk Off the Earth visits sick Saskatoon boy in hospital before Jazz Fest performance

Ontario-based band Walk Off the Earth surprised a young fan in hospital in Saskatoon hours before a headlining show at the Saskatchewan Jazz Festival.

Katherine Stevenson said her five-year-old son Hugo Romanski, who has down syndrome, has been a fan of the band for two years.

"He has some medical stuff that goes on on a daily basis that requires a lot of sitting and waiting," Stevenson said, "So I started using Walk Off the Earth videos as a way to help him get through some of that stuff and he loves them."

Stevenson bought tickets for her, her husband and her son to go to the Saskatchewan Jazz Festival, where Walk Off the Earth is headlining the Bessborough Gardens Friday. Romanski was admitted into the hospital Wednesday night and it didn't look like they would be able to make the concert.

"We just decided to sell our tickets and when I went to sell them I, almost as a joke, tagged the band," Stevenson said, adding that she wasn't expecting anything to come of her request.

"I said, 'Hey, if you're looking for something to do today you should come visit Hugo' then it took off." Stevenson said.

Walk Off the Earth caught word of the request and made their way to Romanski's hospital room Friday.

Private concert for Hugo

Walk Off the Earth surprises Saskatoon boy in Hospital 0:42

"It was utter and complete shock," Stevenson said, "I think he spent the whole first song trying to figure out how his iPad had come to life."

Stevenson said her son was quite overwhelmed with the experience and had not been feeling very well all day

"I think on a different day you might have had a more obvious reaction but he really enjoyed it," She said, "When they clearly were done he started to cry because he knew they weren't going to stay."

She said the performance by the band was great and they played two songs.

Stevenson says her son loves music and likes to play guitar, ukuleles and pianos. (Submitted by Katherine Stevenson)

"He's never seen a live show like that, if we tried to bring him into a normal concert environment he would be overwhelmed by the energy and the number of people," Stevenson said, "The Jazz Fest was perfect because we'd be outside and it would just feel a little different."

Stevenson said she has bought tickets to the band's outdoor show in Drumheller, Alberta.

"We really appreciate it and hope they have a good show tonight," She added.