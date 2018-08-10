Ever wonder where the idea to have five people playing one guitar for a Gotye cover came from? Now's your chance to find out.

Join Regina Folk Festival headliner Walk Off The Earth and CBC Saskatchewan for a live chat.

Walk Off The Earth is a Canadian band from Burlington, Ont. (WalkOffTheEarth.com)

Tune into CBC Saskatchewan's Facebook page (or CBC Saskatoon, or CBC Music) at 3 p.m. CST to watch Sarah Blackwood, Gianni Luminati, Ryan Marshall, Joel Cassady and Mike Taylor perform and take your questions live.

