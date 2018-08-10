Skip to Main Content
Walk Off The Earth joins CBC for some live music and a chat

Join CBC and Walk Off The Earth for a live chat and musical performance. Tune in on Facebook and join the conversation!

Juno-winning band joins CBC Sask. ahead of headlining show at Regina Folk Fest

Madeline Kotzer · CBC News ·
Walk Off The Earth headlines Regina Folk Fest's Friday night show at 10:45 p.m. CST. (WalkOffTheEarth.com)

Ever wonder where the idea to have five people playing one guitar for a Gotye cover came from? Now's your chance to find out. 

Join Regina Folk Festival headliner Walk Off The Earth and CBC Saskatchewan for a live chat.

Walk Off The Earth is a Canadian band from Burlington, Ont. (WalkOffTheEarth.com)

Tune into CBC Saskatchewan's Facebook page (or CBC Saskatoon, or CBC Music) at 3 p.m. CST to watch Sarah Blackwood, Gianni Luminati, Ryan Marshall, Joel Cassady and Mike Taylor perform and take your questions live.

If you're interesting in keeping up with the band throughout their visit to Regina, check out our Instagram, Facebook and Twitter feed. Walk Off The Earth will be taking over to share behind the scenes moments from their Regina Folk Festival experience, ahead of their headlining show on Friday night.

Share you #RFF18 experience with us for a chance to win, too! Use the hashtag #CBCSKlens to join in.

CBC Saskatchewan wishes you all a happy, festival weekend — come say hello! Stay cool, folks. 

About the Author

Madeline Kotzer

@MadelineKotzer

Madeline Kotzer is an award-winning Saskatchewan journalist and Social Media News Editor/Presenter for CBC Saskatchewan and CBC Saskatoon.

