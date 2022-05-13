Waldheim, Sask., man charged with sexually assaulting care home residents

The RCMP have charged a former staff member of a Hepburn, Sask., care home with sexually assaulting five care home residents over a 17-year period starting in 1992.

Brent Gabona, 52, of Waldheim was arrested on Tuesday.

Rosthern RCMP say they received the original complaints last month.

Over the course of the investigation, it was determined that five care home residents had been sexually assaulted, police say.

8 charges in total

Gabona is charged with five counts of sexual assault and three of "sexual exploitation of a person with a disability."

According to the police, Gabona hasn't worked at the facility since 2009. Police haven't named the facility.

Hepburn is about 45 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

Gabona is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Saskatoon provincial court Friday.