Pharmacy workers surprised by 'brazen' daylight robbery in Wakaw

An afternoon robbery has shocked the staff of the Wakaw Pharmacy.

"It was scary, but before anyone even knew what was happening they were exiting already," said Colette Stan, who owns and operates Wakaw Pharmacy with her husband.

Police received several reports of a robbery in progress at 2:30 p.m. in the town northeast of Saskatoon.

Two men entered the pharmacy and threatened employees with bear spray. They left with an undisclosed amount of prescription medication and entered a vehicle, described as an early 2000s white Cadillac, driven by a woman.

"It was very brazen and very fast," said Stan.

Although Stan was not present at the time of the robbery, she said she arrived minutes after learning of the incident.

The pharmacy was open at the time of the robbery, but no staff or customers were injured.

"We're the only pharmacy open in a very big area on Saturday, so we serve a very big geographic area," said Stan.

Stan said the pharmacy continued to offer prescription services after the robbery, running prescriptions to customers waiting outside.

"People's needs are still there," said Stan.

RCMP ask for public assistance

Police are asking anyone who lives, works, or frequents the area around the pharmacy to check photos, video or security camera footage captured Saturday between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

"Even something as simple as a selfie may contain information investigators can use", said Cst. Brendin Feere with the Wakaw RCMP.

The robbery suspects are both described as Black, adult males, tall with thin builds. Witnesses reported they spoke with accents. The suspects were both wearing masks at the time of the robbery.

The driver of the suspect vehicle is described as an Indigenous woman with a heavy build who waited in the vehicle while the robbery occurred.

Stan said her business has been well-supported by the community following the robbery.

"The town has been excellent. We put a post on our Facebook business page and I can't even respond to all the messages," said Stan.

"Pretty much all the people who helped us that day were back [Monday] morning. It's been nice to thank them all."

Anyone with information about this robbery can contact their local RCMP detachment by calling 310-RCMP. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.