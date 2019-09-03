Woman and girls allegedly recorded at bathroom in Saskatoon gas station

Saskatoon police are investigating a report of voyeurism at a gas station.

A 25-year-old man was arrested Sunday afternoon and his phone was seized after it was reported someone was taking video of girls and women using the gas station's washroom.

The arrested man was working at the business on the 400 block of Circle Drive East.

A 29-year-old customer said that she found a cellphone with the camera facing her when she went to use the washroom, and that she and four young girls she was with were recorded.

Police are working to obtain a warrant to search his phone.

In the meantime, the man has been released from custody.

No charges have been laid.