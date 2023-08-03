Voting in 3 Sask. byelections begins today

Polls are open in the three provincial byelections being held in Regina Coronation Park, Regina Walsh Acres and Lumsden-Morse.

Voters have the option of six days to cast their ballots: Aug. 3, 4, 5, 6, 8 and 10.

There are 15 voting locations, five in each constituency, open on all six of the voting days. Lumsden-Morse will have an additional 16 voting locations open on Aug. 10 in some smaller communities in the constituency.

Voting hours are noon to 8 p.m., with extended hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the last day of voting, Aug. 10.

To vote, you must be a Canadian citizen, at least 18 years old, and have lived in Saskatchewan for the last six months. Elections Saskatchewan says a driver's licence should work as a standalone proof of ID. If you do not have a driver's licence, you can show two of any of the more than 50 accepted IDs. Even without a piece of ID, an eligible voter who knows you and lives in the same constituency as you may vouch for you at the voting place.

A total of 36,757 voter information cards were mailed out to registered voters in these three constituencies. These cards detail voting location options, dates, and times.

Any eligible voter who did not receive a card may register in-person at a voting location on any of the voting days.

Elections Saskatchewan says it has approved 630 vote-by-mail applications: 168 in Lumsden-Morse, 204 in Regina Coronation Park, and 258 in Regina Walsh Acres.

Premier Moe calls byelections to fill 3 vacant seats Duration 2:24 Premier Scott Moe has called three byelections for Aug. 10 to fill legislative assembly vacancies. Voters in Lumsden-Morse, Regina Coronation Park and Regina Walsh Acres will choose their new MLAs next month.

A web tool called Where Do I Vote is set up for voters to find their closest polling station.

What's different this year is the use of technology. Voters may notice fewer election workers in these byelections, Elections Saskatchewan said in a news release.

The introduction of alternate procedures such as voter information card scanners, electronic poll books and vote counting equipment will now require only 29 election workers in each of the two Regina ridings, and 73 workers in Lumsden-Morse.

The Saskatchewan Party held all three seats being contested. Both the Sask. Party and NDP have nominated candidates in all three constituencies.

The byelections were triggered by two resignations and one death.

Former MLA for Regina Coronation Park Mark Docherty resigned in February to pursue other opportunities . The former Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and minister of parks, culture, and sport was elected to represent the Sask. Party in 2011.

On March 6, veteran Sask. Party MLA for Lumsden-Morse and former minister of agriculture Lyle Stewart announced his resignation for health reasons .

On March 28, Sask. Party MLA for Regina Walsh Acres Derek Meyers died after a battle with cancer .

This will be Saskatchewan's first byelection in July or August in more than 70 years. The last July byelection was in 1951 and there hasn't been an August byelection since 1938.