Vote Compass: Find out how your views compare to party platforms for the 2020 Sask. election

Wondering where you fit in the political landscape? Vote Compass is here for the 2020 Saskatchewan election.

Vote Compass's objective is to promote electoral literacy and public participation during election campaigns.

The citizen engagement tool, which was designed by political scientists, asks you questions on everything from health care and education to environmental regulations. It renders a real-time assessment of how your positions on the issues compare with the policies of Saskatchewan's political parties.

The party positions were found via a comprehensive review of the public statements made by party officials. All of the parties were consulted and invited to review the findings and provide feedback.

Results are not intended and should not be interpreted as voting advice, nor as a prediction as to which party a given user intends to vote for. It is rather an entry point into a discussion of party positions on a suite of issues relevant to the election.

Vote Compass was developed by Vox Pop Labs, an independent, non-partisan group of social researchers and data scientists. Neither Vote Compass nor Vox Pop Labs are affiliated with any political organization or interest group.

Does Vote Compass tell me how to vote?

Vote Compass is not designed to influence voter behaviour or predict how users intend to vote. It's designed to foster voter engagement and encourage discussion on issues related to the provincial election. All voters decide for themselves which party is most appropriate to represent them based on various criteria — not all of which are included in Vote Compass.

According to Elections Saskatchewan, there are six registered political parties in Saskatchewan. Why do they not all appear in Vote Compass?

By default, Vote Compass includes those political parties that were represented within a given jurisdiction's elected body at the conclusion of its previous election. If a political party does not satisfy this first condition, it may also be included if it meets all of the following conditions:

It is registered under the jurisdiction's elections commission.

It fields candidates in a majority of ridings.

It has a fully developed platform.

It participates, where necessary, in the consultative process undertaken to determine its positions on the issues reflected in Vote Compass.

How does Vote Compass determine the positions of the parties?

Party responses to each of the questions in Vote Compass are derived through careful research of the party platforms along with consultations between the academic team and the parties themselves. See Vote Compass methodology for details.

How does Vote Compass figure out my results?

Vote Compass figures out your alignment with the political parties by comparing your responses to the questionnaire with the parties' positions on the same issues.

Why does Vote Compass place me closest to a party that I don't intend to vote for?

Vote Compass is not intended to predict which party a person intends to vote for in a given election nor which party a person feels that she or he is most closely aligned with. It specifies how the person is aligned with each of the parties on the basis of the public policy issues included in Vote Compass.

The provincial election is on Oct. 26.

How to follow results on Saskatchewan election night

CBC Saskatchewan will be home for all your election coverage on Oct. 26.

The live program, which will be hosted by CBC's Sam Maciag, will begin at 7:30 p.m. CST.

Watch online: Live streaming online at CBC Saskatchewan and CBC Saskatoon websites, CBC Gem , Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

Watch on TV: Live on CBC Television beginning at 7:30 p.m. CST (check your TV service provider for channel). The program will be available on CBC News Network beginning at 8 p.m. CST.

Listen: Live on CBC Radio One (540 AM; 102.5 FM in Regina; 94.1 FM in Saskatoon) or listen online.

Follow and join the conversation by using #skvotes.