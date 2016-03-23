Vote Compass: Majority of Sask. respondents believe provincial government is handling the pandemic well

The latest results from the citizen engagement tool Vote Compass show a majority of respondents think Saskatchewan is doing a good job handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vote Compass' objective is to promote electoral literacy and public participation during election campaigns. The tool was designed by political scientists and asks participants questions about topics ranging from health care to education to the pandemic.

According to the Vote Compass' latest results, about 74 per cent of people believe the Saskatchewan Party is doing a good or very good job handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, 63 per cent answered they believe masks should be mandatory in schools.

Respondents were divided on how much debt the government should take on to address the pandemic. Vote Compass results show only about 38 per cent of the population think the current amount is sufficient.

Results are not intended and should not be interpreted as voting advice. Rather, they are an entry point into a discussion of party positions on a suite of issues relevant to the elections.

Vote Compass was developed by Vox Pop Labs, an independent, non-partisan group of social researchers and data scientists. Neither Vote Compass nor Vox Pop Labs are affiliated with any political organization or interest group.

