More than half of Sask. voters want smaller class sizes, even if it costs taxpayers more: Vote Compass

A majority of Saskatchewan voters believe that class sizes should be smaller, even if it costs taxpayers more, the latest data gathered by Vote Compass suggests.

Vote Compass is a tool designed by political and social scientists that aims to promote public engagement during election campaigns.

The latest findings are based on 4,256 respondents who participated in Vote Compass from Sept. 28 to Oct. 13, and were asked various questions related to health care, social services, education and employment.

In total, 59 per cent of people agreed or strongly agreed with the statement, "Class sizes in provincial schools should be smaller, even if it costs taxpayers more."

Meanwhile, just over half — 51 per cent — thought post-secondary students should receive "somewhat more" or "much more" funding from the provincial government. Another 37 per cent thought the funding should stay about the same as it is now.

More than half (54 per cent) of those who want funding to stay the same reported a household income of over $150,000.

Lower-income earners were more likely to say post-secondary funding should increase. Among those with household incomes of $30,000 or less, 32 per cent said funding should be "somewhat more," while 41 per cent said it should be "much more."

Vote Compass also asked people whether they agreed with the statement, "Private religious schools in Saskatchewan should not receive government funding." The majority agreed with that statement, with 19 per cent agreeing "somewhat" and 36 per cent agreeing "strongly." Thirty per cent disagreed, and 13 per cent were neutral.

Should parents pay $25/day for child care?

Vote Compass asked whether the province should put more money into child care, so parents pay no more than $25 a day.

More than half (51 per cent) agreed the province should pay more, but nearly a third disagreed. Sixteen per cent were neutral.

Sixty-one per cent in the 18-29 age range and 62 per cent in the 30-39 range — age ranges that would likely include many parents with younger children — agreed that the child-care funding should increase.

Forty-one per cent of people those with household incomes $30,000 or less "strongly agreed," while the largest group that "strongly disagreed" were those with household incomes over $150,000 (18 per cent).

Voters split in paying for faster access to health care

Saskatchewanians are split about whether people should be able to pay for faster access to medical treatment, Vote Compass suggests.

Forty-four per cent of people agreed with the statement, "People should be able to pay for faster access to medical treatment," while 43 per cent disagreed. Thirteen per cent were neutral.

Opposition to the idea was strongest from those with lower household incomes, with 41 per cent of those making $30,000 against the idea. Sixty per cent of those with incomes from $70,000 to $150,000 agreed, as did 61 per cent of those with incomes over $150,000.

Safe consumption sites, suicide-prevention funding

Most people (55 per cent) agreed with the statement "People who use illicit drugs should have access to supervised consumption sites" — a service that could prevent drug users from overdosing. A third of people disagreed.

Thirty-nine per cent of people between the ages of 18 and 29, and 36 per cent of people in their 30s, strongly agreed with that statement.

The idea also seemed to have stronger support from lower-income earners, with 55 per cent of those with household incomes of $30,000 or less saying they "strongly agreed" with access to supervised consumption sites.

Voters were also asked about how much money the provincial government should put toward suicide prevention. Over 90 per cent said funding should remain the same (23 per cent) or be increased (69 per cent).

Support for increasing minimum wage

Vote Compass also asked questions around employment, including how high minimum wage should be. More than two-thirds (69 per cent) say it should be increased, but 29 per cent said it should stay the same.

The idea of increasing minimum wage had particularly high support from those who were older. Sixty-five per cent of those in the 50-64 age range thought minimum wage should be higher, as did 77 per cent of those in the 65 or older range.

About an equal amount of Saskatchewan residents from the various income categories want minimum wage to be somewhat higher. But 47 per cent of people with household incomes over $150,000 believe it should stay the same, while 46 per cent of people making $30,000 or less want it much higher.

Meanwhile, when asked "How much money should welfare recipients get?" 38 per cent said "about the same as now" while another 38 said the amount should be "somewhat more" or "much more." Seventeen per cent said it should be less.

Just over half (51 per cent) of those with household incomes over $150,000 believe welfare payments should hover around the current amount.

Sixty-two per cent of people with incomes of $30,000 or less believe welfare payments should increase somewhat or much more.

Voters were also asked if public sector workers — who are often unionized — should not be allowed to strike. More than half disagreed, but 30 per cent of people feel they shouldn't be allowed to strike.

You can take the Vote Compass survey here. Results are not intended and should not be interpreted as voting advice. Rather, they are an entry point into a discussion of party positions on a suite of issues relevant to the elections.

About Vote Compass:

Vote Compass was developed by Vox Pop Labs, an independent, non-partisan group of social researchers and data scientists. Neither Vote Compass nor Vox Pop Labs are affiliated with any political organization or interest group.

Respondents to Vote Compass are not pre-selected. Vote Compass data is weighted by gender, age, education, language, region and past vote to ensure the sample's composition reflects that of the actual population of Saskatchewan according to census data and other population estimates