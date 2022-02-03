Skip to Main Content
Volunteer searcher finds body of Tribune, Sask., man lost in blizzard

RCMP says shortly before 5 p.m., a searcher found Abraham Neufeld's body in a remote area approximately 1.6 km west of Bromhead, Sask.  

Abraham Neufeld was driving a tractor near his home when blizzard struck

CBC News ·
The body of Abraham Neufeld, who was reported missing Monday evening, was found late Wednesday afternoon. (Abe Neufeld/Facebook)

A body of a man who disappeared after getting stuck in Monday's blizzard was found late Wednesday afternoon by a volunteer searcher.

Neufeld was driving a tractor near his home in Tribune, Sask., a community of less than 100 people located about 50 kilometres south of Weyburn, when it got stuck.

Neufeld is believed to have become disoriented while returning to his home in Tribune.

Police said his tractor was found empty and still running more than a kilometre east of Tribune on Tuesday morning. 

He is survived by his wife Susy Neufeld and their two children.

A number of RCMP detachments participated in the search along with Search and Rescue Saskatchewan Association of Volunteers, Civil Air Search and Rescue, local Ministry of Environment Conservation Officers and Saskatchewan Highway Patrol officers, Tribune Fire and Rescue and the Weyburn Fire Department.

