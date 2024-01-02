Union representing 436 Sask. Viterra workers suspends strike pending vote on new collective agreement offer

Viterra Canada workers in Saskatchewan, who were prepared to begin a strike Friday afternoon, are suspending the strike action for now so employees can vote on the company's most recent collective agreement offer.

Earlier this week, the Grain and General Services Union locals 1 and 2 submitted a strike notice to Viterra, after more than a year of negotiating on a new collective agreement.

The union, which represents 436 local Viterra workers, said outstanding issues include wages, workplace respect and improved work-life balance.

Viterra operates grain elevators, processing plants and other agricultural infrastructure in Canada and the U.S. Its Canadian head office is in Regina.

Workers were prepared to strike as of 2 p.m. Friday.

The union told CBC on Tuesday that it rejected a final offer from Viterra on Dec. 15, 2023, with GSU general secretary Steve Torgerson saying the offer was "not sufficient."

On Friday, Torgerson told CBC that the union and Viterra had not settled on a tentative agreement during negotiations this week, but the company issued a new offer late Thursday evening.

Elected officers from both locals met Friday morning to review the offer and decide on next steps.

"[They] ultimately decided that it will be taken to the members for a ratification vote in the coming weeks," said Torgerson, adding that the employees will determine whether the new terms and conditions are acceptable.

The ballots will be counted on Jan. 19.

Steve Torgerson is general secretary of the Grain and General Services Union. He says Viterra Canada employees in Saskatchewan will vote to decide if the company's latest collective agreement offer is acceptable. Ballots will be counted Jan. 19. (CBC)

While union members will keep working for now, Torgerson said they will only do the bare minimum stipulated in the current collective agreement.

"They will show up to work when they're scheduled. They will do the job that they were hired to do. They just won't go above and beyond," he said.

"They won't be doing voluntary overtime anymore. They will not be answering their phones if they are not working or on standby."

The workers are "taking a stand, in essence, saying, 'We've been doing a lot of work and we've been subjecting ourselves to these conditions to help the company achieve its aims and its goals over these many years. And the company does not seem to notice that or to recognize that,'" said Torgerson.

Viterra said in a statement on Tuesday that it may consider a lockout if an agreement is not reached, but emphasized it hopes to avoid either a lockout or a strike.

"We are committed to the collective bargaining process and remain cautiously optimistic that we will be able to arrive at an agreement with the GSU," said Jordan Jakubowski, Viterra Canada's vice-president of human resources.

Torgerson said that if the collective agreement is not ratified on Jan. 19, the union's elected officers will decide whether to resume strike action on Jan. 20.

There are no further bargaining dates set, but Torgerson said the union is always open to negotiate if Viterra comes back to the table with "an open mind."

"But so far it's been a very closed book from that side, in my opinion. And members have seen that. And so we'll see what the members decide in the coming days."