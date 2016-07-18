Viterra announces canola crush facility in Regina

Viterra has announced plans to build a canola crushing facility in Regina on Monday.

The agricultural company says the project is currently in the feasibility stage and finalizing the plant's capabilities and design. It says the plant target is to have a crush capacity of 2.5 million tonnes.

The announcement comes after months of speculation that Viterra is the company behind the $4-million land deal approved unanimously by Regina's city council. The company was not named at the time.

As first reported by the Leader-Post, Viterra was believed to be confidentially presenting council their plans for a canola crush facility.

It has not been confirmed by CBC News that this facility is centre of the mystery deal. Viterra had not responded to multiple requests for an interview from CBC Saskatchewan.

The announcement also comes within a week of Cargill announcing it intends to build a canola crush facility in Regina as well. That plant is not part of the land deal. Both the Cargill and Viterra plants are intended to be operational in 2024.

"Over the years we have made a number of strategic investments in Canada and we are excited at the potential opportunity to further enhance our processing business," David Mattiske, CEO of Viterra, said in a release.

"We look forward to leveraging our expertise at this new state of the art facility, and connecting our customers to additional opportunities within our supply chain."

Viterra said canola oilseed crush is expected to benefit long-term from a growing demand for canola oil in food, as well as an increased need for animal feed.

It said the plant will play a key role in supplying feedstock required for renewable fuel production, in line with the federal government's Clean Fuel Standard, which aims to reduce Canada's greenhouse gas emissions.

Viterra said completion of the project is dependent on successful negotiation and finalization of various permits, licensing and agreements with third parties.