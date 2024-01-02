Union representing 436 Sask. workers submits strike notice to Viterra Canada

Grain and General Services Union (GSU) Locals 1 and 2 have presented Viterra Canada Inc. with a 72-hour strike notice.

Viterra operates grain elevators, processing plants and other agricultural infrastructure in Canada and the U.S. Its Canadian head office is in Regina. GSU Locals 1 and 2 represent 436 employees across Saskatchewan.

The union said the notice was given on Tuesday afternoon after more than a year of negotiating with Viterra. The union says it's seeking fair wages, improved work-life balance and workplace respect.

The union rejected a final offer from Viterra on Dec. 15, 2023. GSU general secretary Steve Torgerson said in an interview with CBC news that the offer was "not sufficient."

"We're not asking for something that's over the moon, it's quite reasonable, and I think it's something that all people deserve," said Torgerson.

Both the union and Viterra have agreed to continue negotiations on Jan. 3 and 4. If they don't reach a deal, the union says it will be in strike position as early as Jan. 5 at 2:00 pm CST.

"Members are not willing to give the company much longer. It is time for them to take bargaining seriously," said Torgerson.

Viterra said in a statement that it may consider a lockout if an agreement is not reached, but emphasized it hopes to avoid both circumstances.

"We are committed to the collective bargaining process and remain cautiously optimistic that we will be able to arrive at an agreement with the GSU," said Jordan Jakubowski, VP of human resources for Viterra Canada.

The company said that it has contingency plans in place to minimize disruptions to customers in the event of a strike or lockout.

Torgerson said a strike is not the ideal outcome for workers, but that the notice was "absolutely necessary."

"Hopefully the company will come to the table and address their concerns, and if they're not, [members are] willing to walk the picket line and make the company listen," Torgerson said.