Visitors restricted at Yorkton, Sask., health centre and care home as COVID-19 risk increases

The Saskatch​​ewan Health Authority (SHA) says visits to the Yorkton Regional He​alth Centre and the Yorkton and Dis​​trict Long Term Care Home will be severely restricted.

It comes as the SHA warns the public of an increased COVID-19 risk in Yorkton and the surrounding area.

"The decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly. These mea​sures are in place to keep you, your loved ones, and health care workers safe," SHA said in a news release Thursday morning.

Officials say the health centre and its emergency room remain open for anyone who needs medical care. Outdoor visits will still be permitted at the care home if deemed safe.

They're reminding residents to follow public health measures. This includes physical distancing, hand washing and isolating if any symptoms develop.

It's unclear how many new cases have been confirmed. Yorkton was already dealing with one of the highest per capita rates of COVID-19 in the province.

In addition to the health facility visitation restrictions, one of the high schools remains closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. An RCMP member also tested positive, leading to a reduction in non-emergency services as more than a dozen other officers and staff were ordered to isolate.