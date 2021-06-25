Visitors restricted in Sask. ICUs amid record COVID-19 admissions

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is restricting family presence in the province's critical care units due to the high number of patients in ICUs across Saskatchewan.

Every intensive care patient will be able to designate two essential family or support people, but only one person can be there at a time, according to a news release sent by the SHA.

"There are currently more patients in the Intensive Care Units (ICUs) across the province than there have been at any other time during the COVID-19 pandemic," the SHA wrote in the release.

"Limiting the number of family members and visitors will help to ensure proper physical distancing and help mitigate the risk of COVID transmission in ICU settings."

The SHA said these limitations will be reviewed weekly, but will stay in place until further notice.

The province reported 507 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, with a record of 79 people under intensive care for COVID-19.

As of Saturday, there are six ICU cases in the northern regions of the province, seven in the central, five in the south, 22 in Regina and 39 in Saskatoon. One death was reported in the central west region of the province raising the total death toll to 747, according to the province's COVID-19 dashboard.

"Vaccines are proven to be effective in protecting individuals from serious illness and death due to COVID, and high vaccination rates in our province will help curb the spread and help us return to normal," the SHA said in the news release.