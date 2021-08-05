COVID-19 outbreak at Prince Albert hospital leads to visitor restrictions

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has limited visitation on two floors at the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert due to an increased risk of COVID-19.

The health authority has imposed Level 3 restrictions for visits on the fifth and sixth floors of the hospital, where a COVID-19 outbreak was declared on July 28. An outbreak is confirmed in non-household settings when two or more people test positive for COVID-19, according to the province.

Under that level of restrictions, visits are only allowed for patients receiving end-of-life care. That includes those in palliative care or hospice care, or those who are at high risk for loss of life or are unlikely to leave the hospital.

The limitations will be reviewed in two weeks, the health authority said in a Wednesday press release.

Family members who are permitted must follow health authority guidelines for screening, personal protective equipment and physical distancing.