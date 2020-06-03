CBC Radio's The Afternoon Edition will be hosting a special Class of 2020 radio show today from 4 to 6 p.m. CST. Tune in at 102.5 fm in Regina, 94.1 fm in Saskatoon, 540 am across the province, stream it online or on the CBC Listen app.

A cornerstone of high school graduation is the valedictorian speech — the final sendoff, student to student.

With the pandemic shuttering traditional graduation ceremonies, CBC Saskatchewan sought to help students across the province celebrate their successes and share their hopes for the future. That included seeking out a provincial valedictorian, and eager teachers responded in droves. From those nominations, one shining star burned brightest: Kabri Sittler of McLurg High School in Wilkie.

In his nomination, Chris Kent, an educator at the school and Sittler's wrestling coach, called our valedictorian, "one of the most athletic and driven people I have ever coached and one of the most brilliant people I have taught." According to Kent, Sittler received a 98 per cent average in her final year.

On top of her academics, Sittler stands out for her athleticism, Kent wrote. A three-time provincial wrestling medallist and recipient of a provincial sportsmanship award, Sittler has also coached volleyball and is known for helping younger athletes on the team.

This year, Sittler was recognized as Wilkie's Junior Citizen of the Year. She volunteers at the local health centre and delivers food to seniors stuck at home, among other initiatives.

"Kabri might be a familiar face at provincial championships and around the town of Wilkie but never confuse her with ordinary. She is a hero. She is a champion. She is compassionate, humble, intelligent, talented and resilient. She is the best of what a young person can be," Kent wrote.

Before she heads off to the University of Saskatchewan and the Huskie wrestling team in the fall, Sittler leaves us with her valedictorian speech.

This piece features graduation photos and senior year memories submitted by Class of 2020 students from across the province.

I'd like to start by expressing my gratitude for everyone who has helped make our high school graduation possible. Thank you to our parents for always inspiring us and pushing us to be the best we could be. We truly appreciate all you have done for us.

To our classmates, for the many years of memories and friendships.

To our extended family and peers, who have supported us every step of the way.

And to our teachers, for their continuous encouragement and dedication to each student's education. You have moulded us into the young adults we are today.

Abbie Korte: My favorite [memory] was winning the Lenz-Weber Award at my school for my abilities in academics and athletics. It was an honour to receive this award and for the presenter to tell the young female students that I was someone to look up to. (Submitted by Abbie Korte)

In addition to the late nights studying, the stress of college and university applications, and the inevitable pressures of being a teenager, the Class of 2020 has faced unique challenges in our senior year. We had less access to educational resources. We were faced with many uncertainties. And, of course, we transitioned to online learning and let me tell you, it has not been easy.

But we got through it. We were resilient. And we made it.

Erika Bazylewski: My favourite memory in senior year was getting together with my friends for prom despite it being cancelled due to the coronavirus. We got glammed up and took pictures all around the city. (Submitted by Erika Bazylewski)

This is our year. We may not get to stand together on a stage in front of you, and you will likely be watching our graduation ceremonies through a computer screen or from your vehicles, but that does not take away from all we have accomplished, and how hard we have worked to get here.

Raya Cuthill: My favourite memory in my senior year was this photo right here. Even though this year ended in absolute shambles, there is always positive side to look at. I left for a training camp in Florida two weeks prior to schools closing, and when I left I would have never guessed I would never walk through those doors as a student again. I never got any final goodbyes to my friends and teachers, who were like family to me. However, instead of looking at the negatives, I tried to flip the situation and see the positive side. I was finally able to slow down and spend time with my family. Over quarantine, my sister and I developed a very close bond. I couldn’t be more thankful for this time with her, as she means the world to me. We got to show our spunky sides and let down our walls with each other. She is the best friend I’ve always wanted. (Submitted by Raya Cuthill)

When I reflect on my senior year, resilience is the first thing that comes to mind. A person whom I admire once told me that "resilience separates luck from true success." I feel that this statement suits our graduation quite well. We are graduating not because we got lucky, but because we have worked hard, because we have put countless hours into our education, because we have been resilient.

Resilience is more than just a word; it is more than adjusting to change. When you achieve success without challenges, you don't learn from it, you don't grow as a person. When you succeed with resilience, you become wiser and you develop into a better person.

We, the class of 2020, have been given a unique chance — a chance to show our resilience, a chance to persevere and grow.

Noah Hradecki: My favourite memory is learning all of the different trades and how to do them and also all of the good friends that I have made. (Submitted by Noah Hradecki)

There is a universal truth we have to face, whether we like it or not: everything eventually ends. But for every ending, there is a new beginning.

Today is one of those days for us. We are graduating high school, and soon we will be impacting the world in our own unique ways.

Alexsa Ecklund: This year is ending in a certainly unexpected way. Growing up, a little girl thinks of the day she will complete school and walk across that stage in her beautiful princess dress and receive her diploma. This may not be the case this year. I guess the memory that will stand out the most of the year will be how all the grads needed to learn to be versatile and roll with the punches. Life is like that. There will be unexpected things that happen and you have to know how to deal with them. I have chosen to look at the good in all of this. I have got to spend more close quality time with my family. Life was so very busy before. I have been a dancer since I was three years old and that takes up a lot of my time. I am truly sad that I did not get to take the final bow and complete my competitions but in return I did get to slow my life down, take time to appreciate life around me and not take certain everyday things for granted. (Submitted by Alexsa Ecklund)

But as this chapter of our lives comes to a close, we can look back on it with pride.

We can be proud of all we have learned, proud of what we have overcome to get here, and proud of all that we have contributed to our world already.

Joshua Stumpf: When my high school put on our cancer fundraiser basketball game, me and a couple of other students were asked to play as entertainment during different parts of the event. Being able to play with those people for a good cause and in front of my peers as well as my teachers was a feeling I will never forget. (Submitted by Joshua Stumpf)

Soon, we will be starting a new chapter, and we can write this chapter any way we want.

There are endless opportunities out there, but whatever we choose to do, we must continue being resilient. We must make ourselves proud.

Amelia Gagnon: One senior year experience that will stick with me forever was being able to perform at Worlds in Florida, in the scholastic pom division. We ended up placing second and celebrated by going to Disney World. (Submitted by Amelia Gagnon)

Every generation faces challenges in one way or another, but I like to think about the stories that the Class of 2020 will have to tell, about how we finished strong, proud and ready to face the future, as uncertain and daunting as it may have been.

Louise Staines: My favourite memory of senior year was chatting with the vice-principal, principal and secretary during my spares/free time. Those three are quite the group and never failed to put a smile on my face. (Submitted by Louise Staines)

In closing, I'd like to congratulate each and every graduate in the Class of 2020, and I'd like to offer this quote from Helen Keller: "Although the world is full of suffering, it is also full of overcoming it."