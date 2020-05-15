Virtual running groups, marathons, fundraisers shaping pandemic fitness in Sask.

Saskatchewan fitness enthusiasts are turning to the internet during the pandemic. Virtual marathons, online running groups and fundraisers are helping people stay connected, motivated and active during physical distancing.

Brendan Mackenzie organized the Food Bank Virtual Run Series. He said many runners were training all winter for events that are now cancelled.

Mackenzie saw a lot of interest in some sort of online running series and it seemed like a good chance to also raise money for a deserving charity, he said.

"I think people are really excited about doing something," Mackenzie said. "They're looking for a way to connect with other people."

He decided on the Regina Food Bank.

"The food bank is a charity that's in real need right now kind of more than ever before," Mackenzie said.

Brendan Mackenzie is a fitness instructor at Level 10 Fitness and the organizer behind the Food Bank Virtual Run/Walk Series. (Brendan Mackenzie/Facebook)

The fundraiser allows people to come together and support each other, he said. So far 206 people have registered for $40, with $20 from each person goes to the food bank.

"Studies show that physical activity is crucial for mental health and there's a huge correlation and relationship between the two," he said. "Sometimes with physical activity we need that extra push — so that's one of our hopes."

The Food Bank Virtual Run/Walk Series is organized by Brendan Mackenzie. (Brendan Mackenzie/Facebook)

Registration covers four events: a 5K, a 10K, another 5K on new terrain such as gravel and a 5K 'amazing race' that includes physical and mental challenges.

The series has already raised $4,000. People can register at Level10Regina.com under programs and events.

Queen City Marathon using apps, screenshots to track runners' times

The Queen City Marathon is going digital for its 20th anniversary and it may help shape marathons of the future.

"We're still looking for some input from our runners from right across the province," Shawn Wiemer, executive director of Run Regina, which hosts the marathon, said. "But really it's an opportunity to reinvent what we're doing not only in Regina but in the entire road race industry right across North America."

The Queen City Marathon usually welcomes thousands of people annually. (GMS Queen City Marathon/Facebook)

Weimer said there are questions still about virtual races, but that Run Regina knows how it wants to do the local one. People can complete their run of a distance of their choosing anytime during the month of September on a route near their home.

He said Run Regina is working with Race Roster to be able to track people's distances and times. People can also upload a screenshot of their distance and time.

"There's a bit of the honour system this year," Weimer said. "Not everybody is out there for the competition — it does give an opportunity for those who really want to see where they rank still that opportunity to do it."

A variety of ages take part in the 5K family run and walk at the Queen City Marathon. (GMS Queen City Marathon/Facebook)

Weimer said members of the running community are supporting each other online and he's happy the event will still having a revenue stream to keep it going into the future.

"There's lots of optimism and excitement," he said. "I'm really looking at that as an opportunity to reinvent what we do to have some real cool fun ideas."

A Regina fitness instructor is also helping to keep people's feet moving during self-isolation.

Courtlyn Fazakas started the 'social distancing run club' on Instagram. She said being active has helped her mental health and that she has seen more people out, potentially because of the extra pandemic stresses.

"It's so important to get outside for a little bit of exercise to really help with our mental health," she said.

Fazakas is used to getting people together and motivated. She said she has missed the community and having people at her classes.

"I had to kind of reinvent myself too and I thought, 'I'm going to use this Instagram platform,'" she said. "I kind of just put the idea out there and I got an amazing response,"

Right now, the group is doing a 14-day 15-minute challenge and giving away a free pair of shoes. Having a social aspect keeps people accountable and let's them know they're in it together, she said.

"We've had over 200 people participate. We've had people messaging us — they've run or walked further than they have all year. It's been really encouraging and inspiring to see."