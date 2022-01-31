Regina martial arts school's virtual lion dance pounces into Year of the Tiger

A Regina martial arts school is pouncing into the Year of the Tiger through a virtual online lion dance session, just in time for the Lunar New Year on Feb. 1.

In Chinese culture, the lion represents strength, stability and superiority. The lion dance is performed by two dancers in a lion costume, like a pantomime horse. It is meant to help chase away evil spirits and usher in good luck for the new year.

Dancers from Regina Kung-Fu traditionally perform the lion dance at local schools and businesses around the Lunar New Year, but with the pandemic, live performances aren't recommended.

Helen Chang, program director with Regina Kung-Fu, said the group wanted to bring the lion dance to students in a safe manner. With some money from a city winter initiative, they filmed a lion dance video to be shown at schools in the city.

Regina Kung Fu performs the traditional lion dance to welcome the lunar new year. (Regina Kung Fu)

Students who watch the video will learn about the Lunar New Year, Chinese culture and the origins of the lion dance.

"If you're in a gym and sitting in the back row, you won't be able to see the details of the lion costumes. This video will give students a closer look at the lions," Chang said.

After students watch the video in class, they can ask questions during a 15-minute scheduled Zoom meeting with Kung Fu Regina directors. These sessions start Feb. 1 to coincide with the Lunar New Year.

"We'll have a chance to interact with the kids and talk to them about Chinese New Year," said Chang.

Chang said the video being on YouTube means it could reach many more people than the traditional in-person performance.

Community interest

Several schools have signed up for the Q & A sessions.

Melanie Little is the principal at Judge Bryant School. She has seen the lion dance presentation in pre-pandemic years.

"I found the experiences to be engaging and exciting, and a true celebration of the spirit behind Lunar New Year," she said.

She felt it was good for the students who celebrate the holiday to feel their culture is honoured and celebrated. She estimates about a quarter of the students at her school have English as a second language.

"Everyone wants to feel a sense of belonging in their school. And so I think it's important that we celebrate all of our diversity."

Regina Kung Fu performs the lion dance to welcome in the lunar new year. (Regina Kung Fu)

Little says all the students will be engaging with some element of the lion dance, whether it's watching the online video or participating in the question and answer session.

This coming year of the Chinese zodiac calendar is the Year of the Tiger, which is associated with making big changes, taking more risks and having more adventures.

"It's an auspicious time. And the new year, we want to make sure that we bring as much power and positivity into our school that we can."