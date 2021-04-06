Virologist, SHA say COVID-19 not transmitting in majority of Sask. schools at this time

Mercedes Phillips could be doing in-school learning this month, but instead she's opted to stay remote and continue her high school education from home.

"I just think it was a little rushed to go hop straight back into full back in-person sort of hybrid learning. I think when you are looking at all the cases and the ICU being pressed and the doctors pleading 'Please stay home' … I just felt that it wasn't safe," Phillips said.

Phillips said she is worried about the variants currently spreading and risking the life of elderly family members. However, a virologist and vaccinologist said there doesn't appear to be any major concerns in schools and that vaccines may help keep them open for the rest of the year.

Alyson Kelvin works at VIDO-InterVac in Saskatoon. Having a daughter herself, she's monitoring schools and said the latest data isn't concerning to her.

"The vast majority of cases are one or two positive cases, the majority of that being only one. So I'm not seeing large outbreaks," Kelvin said.

Similarly, in a physician town hall, the Saskatchewan Health Authority said in-school transmission only happens in 14 per cent of school cases and that household transmission is the main cause of school cases.

One school, Waldheim, has had 10 cases during the pandemic. That is concerning, but could be an independent event, Kelvin said.

Youth are set to begin receiving their shots next week. Alyson Kelvin said this could help COVID-19 cases in high schools. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Regina schools have now been open for a week and a half and had seven COVID-19 cases in that time. Kelvin said that's not extremely concerning for parents.

"Since we have community transmission already, to me at this point, this indicates that there isn't a ton of transmission driven by schools and this is possibly coming in through other routes and contacts."

Kelvin said it is important to monitor cases going forward however. If there are more than three cases at once in a school, then Kelvin would look more into the situation, she said.

"The public health measures that are in place right now to stop SARS-COV-2 transmission within schools seems to be effective."

Students being vaccinated may be able to play a role in keeping schools open, Kelvin said. Students won't have any protection for the first few weeks after being vaccinated though, so cases may start to lower two to three weeks after, she said.

"They've been affected by our closures. They have mental health stress because of it. They need to go back to school. Getting vaccinated is going to be the path back to normalcy for them," she said.

Kelvin said she was concerned about misinformation — such as the idea that kids can't get infected or transmit the virus — but she's hopeful youth in Saskatchewan will surprise everyone.

"They've been really strong throughout the pandemic and I think they recognize the importance of vaccines."

Mercedes Phillips is in Grade 11 in Regina. She is currently doing online schooling and hopes to be vaccinated soon. (Submitted by Mercedes Phillips )

Phillips said that even though she's remote learning, she plans to roll up her sleeve as soon as possible. She's eligible starting May 18. She said some youth may not have been following what's been happening, but she's hopeful they'll do the same.

"I encourage everybody to get the vaccination. And even if you're the first in the family, be a leader for everybody else," Phillips said.