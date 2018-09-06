'Violent firearm occurrences' higher than last year: Regina police

Regina's most recent police stats show that violent gun offences have gone up in the city compared to last year.

From the start of January to the end of July there were 90 "violent firearm occurrences" in the city, according to data released by the Regina Police Service Wednesday.

That's 16.9 per cent more than the same seven-month period in 2017.

The amount of firearms being seized by police is also higher than the previous four years.

As of the end of July police had taken 189 guns off the street.

August firearm stats haven't been released yet.