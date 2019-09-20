The call came in just before 6 a.m Friday morning.

When fire crews arrived minutes later, they discovered a detached garage on fire.

Crews were able to make quick work of putting out the fire on the 1200 block of King Street.

The homeowner tells CBC she woke up to the smell of smoke and initially thought it was the neighbours garage but then quickly realized it was hers.

She also said the firefighters were able to remove several collectable items from her garage but a cherished vintage western saddle was destroyed.

Fire crews believe the fire started in the back alley and could have been worse if the homeowner hadn't put new shingles on the roof this summer.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported at the scene.