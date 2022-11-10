Vigils in Regina, Saskatoon to honour woman who died in nightclub fight

Saskatchewan's two largest cities are among five across Canada where vigils are scheduled Saturday in honour of a woman who died during a fight at a Saskatoon nightclub.

Hodan Hashi, 23, died after a fight with another woman, Paige Theriault-Fisher, at the LIT Nightclub on Nov. 5.

Theriault-Fisher, 22, is charged with manslaughter in connection to Hashi's death. She is currently out on bail and scheduled to appear again in court on Dec. 15.

"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken for the loss of our sister Hodan Hashi," says a news release issued by the Hashi Family.

"Hodan deserved to live a full life and to be part of our vibrant community."

The family described the young woman as a kind-hearted, intelligent and selfless person, who spent much of her time helping newcomers resettle in Canada.

She aspired to study early childhood education to eventually help children living with disabilities, the release said.

On Saturday, vigils to remember Hashi are scheduled in five Canadian cities: Regina, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Toronto and Ottawa.

The vigil in Regina is being held at the Saskatchewan Legislature. The one in Saskatoon is being held at city hall.

"[The family has] had a very difficult grieving process — a process that is being highlighted and spotlighted by the publicity of things," said Delilah Kamuhanda, one of the organizers in Saskatoon.

"I hope that we can have a vigil that is respectful to them, and [create] a space that the people who are impacted can feel loved and supported to heal and deal with the difficult emotions that I'm sure they must be going through."