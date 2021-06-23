Sask. research lab's COVID vaccine showing positive results

Clinical trials for Saskatchewan's Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization's (VIDO's) COVAC-2 vaccine are yielding some positive results.

A news release published by the University of Saskatchewan, where VIDO is based, said trials demonstrated the vaccine was safe and well tolerated.

"The most common general reaction reported was a headache and the most notable reaction was mild injection site pain," the release said.

"These reactions are common after most immunizations."

The news release said even the lowest doses of vaccine tested significantly increased the participants' antibody levels, as well as the antibodies that neutralized SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Dr. Volker Gerdts, director and CEO of VIDO, said the data continued to show the safety of the organization's vaccine. He said the vaccine's ability to generate immune responses was encouraging.

A subunit vaccine, like the one VIDO is developing, contains purified viral proteins that are not infectious. The technology offers many advantages including a history of safe use and transport, the news release said.

VIDO's release said participants are still being recruited for the clinical vaccine trials in Halifax and a new clinical trial site is to open in Saskatoon later this summer.

Anyone who wishes to volunteer that is 18 or older, has not been infected with COVID-19 and hasn't received an authorized COVID-19 vaccine is asked to call or email the clinical trial support unit at ctsu@usask.ca or 306-978-8300.

"We are excited to be partnering with VIDO to open this study site in Saskatoon," said principal investigator Dr. Stephen Sanche.

"We are thankful for those in Saskatchewan that have already reached out to express their interest and are looking for more volunteers to complete the study."